Opening of Kasese Central Market Pushed to Next Month

20 Apr 2021, 12:28 Comments 126 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Business and finance Updates
The completed Kasese Central Market could be occupied by traders in May

In short
According to a letter written by the permanent secretary in the ministry of local government Ettedu JJ Geoffrey, the market will be occupied after a vendor resettlement exercise.

 

