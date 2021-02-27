Nebert Rugadya
08:54

Operations of East African Monetary Institute to Start in July

27 Feb 2021, 08:50 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Business and finance Updates

In short
It is anticipated that the Monetary Union, the third pillar in the EAC Integration, will be in place in 2024 with the introduction of a common currency and the establishment of a regional central bank.

 

Tagged with: East African Monetary Institute Single currency
Mentioned: EAC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.