In short
Four people were also picked from different parts of Moroto town for smoking opium. Jude Nasucha, the Moroto District Police Commander, says opium smoking and assaults were the only cases recorded during Christmas in the district.
Opium Smoking Mars Christmas Celebrations in Karamoja
27 Dec 2018
In short
Tagged with: opium smoking use of narcitics christmas celebrations
Mentioned: uganda police force moroto district amudat district
