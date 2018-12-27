Edward Eninu
Opium Smoking Mars Christmas Celebrations in Karamoja

27 Dec 2018, 08:07 Comments 121 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Security Updates
Four people were also picked from different parts of Moroto town for smoking opium. Jude Nasucha, the Moroto District Police Commander, says opium smoking and assaults were the only cases recorded during Christmas in the district.

 

