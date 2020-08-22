Edward Eninu
OPM Donates Cattle to Former Lwala Girls S.S Abductees in Kaberamaido

22 Aug 2020, 11:06 Katakwi, Uganda
Former abductees with heifers from OPM.

In short
More than 100 girls were abducted in Lwala Girls on June 24th, 2003 when LRA rebels attacked the school located in Kaberamaido district.

 

