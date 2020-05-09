Brian Luwaga
12:33

OPM Donates Relief Items To Nakasongola Flood Victims Top story

9 May 2020, 12:29 Comments 209 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Misc Updates
Houses destroyed by rise in water at Lake Kyoga

In short
The Nakasongola Chief Administrative Officer, Alex Felix Majeme, says OPM has delivered 11,838 kilograms of maize flour and 500 pieces of tarpaulins for distribution to the affected persons.

 

