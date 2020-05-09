In short
The Nakasongola Chief Administrative Officer, Alex Felix Majeme, says OPM has delivered 11,838 kilograms of maize flour and 500 pieces of tarpaulins for distribution to the affected persons.
OPM Donates Relief Items To Nakasongola Flood Victims Top story9 May 2020, 12:29 Comments 209 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lake Kyoga relief items
Mentioned: office of prime minister
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.