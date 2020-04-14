OPM Officials Charged for Flouting Procurement Regulations

In short
Preliminary investigations by the Statehouse anti-corruption Unit indicate that more than 4 billion Shillings was lost in inflated prices after the officials quoted a price of 3,900 for each kilogram of maize flour as opposed to the market price ranging between 2500 and 3000 Shillings. The group also quoted a price of 4,500 Shillings for each kilogram of beans as opposed to the market price of 3,000 to 4,000 Shillings.
OPM Officials Charged for Flouting Procurement Regulations14 Apr 2020, 16:32 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.