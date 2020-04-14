Kukunda Judith
16:44

OPM Officials Charged for Flouting Procurement Regulations

14 Apr 2020, 16:32 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Breaking news
The OPM Officers involved in the Covid 19 relief items scandal appearing in court

The OPM Officers involved in the Covid 19 relief items scandal appearing in court

In short
Preliminary investigations by the Statehouse anti-corruption Unit indicate that more than 4 billion Shillings was lost in inflated prices after the officials quoted a price of 3,900 for each kilogram of maize flour as opposed to the market price ranging between 2500 and 3000 Shillings. The group also quoted a price of 4,500 Shillings for each kilogram of beans as opposed to the market price of 3,000 to 4,000 Shillings.

 

Tagged with: Covid 19 relief items scandal Lt Col Edith Nakalema Ntambwireki Kandebe OPM Scandal

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.