OPM Officials Face 24 Fresh Charges over Relief Food Scam

8 Jul 2020, 20:55 Comments 59 Views Court Updates
OPM Officials appearing before Buganda Road Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

In short
The officials who include the Permanent Secretary Christine Guwatudde Kintu, Accountant Joel Wanjala, Assistant Commissioner for Procurement Fred Lutimba and Commissioner for Disaster Management Martin Owor will now face 12 counts related to abuse of office and 12 others on false accounting.

 

