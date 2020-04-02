In short
Solomon Osakan the Refugee Desk Officer in Charge of West Nile Region says they have slashed the number of refugees at the food distribution points from 75 to 50 to reduce congestion so as to enforce social distancing.
OPM Reduces Refugee Numbers at Food Distribution Points Over COVID19
2 Apr 2020
WFP Officials with security personnel examining food at Bidibid Base Camp before distribution to Refugees.
