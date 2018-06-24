Nuer-Dinka sign in the UN camp in SouthSudan. At the time, the United Nations defended the decision to erect the sign as necessary for security. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

At least 10 Buses have transferred the Nuer Community from Tika IV to Omugo 6. According to Settlement Commandant, 5000 individuals were transferred on Saturday. Those transferred also include the displaced members that were staying at Tika Police post.