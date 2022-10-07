Julius Ocungi
21:48

OPM Starts Sensitizing S.sudan Refugees As WFP Substitutes Maize With Rice

7 Oct 2022, 21:39 Comments 130 Views Adjumani, Uganda Human rights Agriculture Northern Updates
Porters help to transport relief food Items for refugees in Imvepi Refugee Settlement in Terego District in Northern Uganda. Photo by WFP

Porters help to transport relief food Items for refugees in Imvepi Refugee Settlement in Terego District in Northern Uganda. Photo by WFP

In short
Moses Nyang, the Refugee Welfare Council three (RWC3) for Adjumani Refugee Settlements says many refugees especially those in Nyumanzi refugee settlement have rejected the idea to have rice instead of maize grains.

 

Tagged with: South Sudan refugees
Mentioned: Office of the Prime Minister - OPM World Food Program (WFP)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.