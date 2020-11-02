Opponents Working With Outside Forces to Cause Chaos - President Museveni

In short
“I encourage everybody to maintain peace, I’m contesting but I’m a president, I hear so many things, but I can assure you nobody is going to cause chaos here. If they try, they will regret, nobody has more guns than us. Therefore, nobody should threaten us,” Museveni said.
Opponents Working With Outside Forces to Cause Chaos - President Museveni2 Nov 2020, 12:05 Comments 213 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Updates
