Baker Batte
12:05

Opponents Working With Outside Forces to Cause Chaos - President Museveni

2 Nov 2020, 12:05 Comments 213 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Updates

In short
“I encourage everybody to maintain peace, I’m contesting but I’m a president, I hear so many things, but I can assure you nobody is going to cause chaos here. If they try, they will regret, nobody has more guns than us. Therefore, nobody should threaten us,” Museveni said.

 

