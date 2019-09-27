Mwesigwa Alon
07:33

Opportunity Bank Granted Commercial Bank License

27 Sep 2019, 07:26 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Opportunity bank executive director Tineyi Mawocha

Opportunity bank executive director Tineyi Mawocha

In short
Opportunity bank secured approval for commercial bank and it would transform from its current status of the credit institution. The approval is good news to the bank and its management who have been seeking this status for quite some time.

 

Tagged with: commercial bank license opportunity bank

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.