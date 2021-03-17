Opposition Activists Challenge MPs on Stringent Law Against Vote Rigging

In short
Led by Joseph Kasirye, the National Unity Platform registrar for Masaka City, the activists who include members of two other opposition parties; the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC and Democratic Party-DP, argue that the current electoral laws are still weak to stop vote-rigging.
Opposition Activists Challenge MPs on Stringent Law Against Vote Rigging17 Mar 2021
Mentioned: The Electoral Commission – EC
