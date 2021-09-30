Alex Otto
Opposition Boycott: Deputy Speaker Among Brushes Off Quorum Concerns

30 Sep 2021, 17:46 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga with a section of MPs from greater Masaka region.

Ssekikubo says that Government cannot sit and debate among themselves, saying the opposition exists as by the laws that govern Parliament and multiparty democracy. He says Parliament should not go on like everything is normal and debate with a one sided house.

 

