Opposition Calls for Sacking of Ministers Over Iron Sheet Scandal

In short

Details from the Office of the Prime Minister indicate that during the financial year 2021/2022, the department of Karamoja Affairs obtained a supplementary budget to support the Peace and Disarmament exercise in the sub-region and part of the budget were spent to procure iron sheets. A total of 95,658 iron sheets were procured out of which, 25,514 were released and 71,144 remained in the store.