Opposition Calls for Sacking of Ministers Over Iron Sheet Scandal

In short
Details from the Office of the Prime Minister indicate that during the financial year 2021/2022, the department of Karamoja Affairs obtained a supplementary budget to support the Peace and Disarmament exercise in the sub-region and part of the budget were spent to procure iron sheets. A total of 95,658 iron sheets were procured out of which, 25,514 were released and 71,144 remained in the store.
Opposition Calls for Sacking of Ministers Over Iron Sheet Scandal25 Feb 2023, 09:10 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.