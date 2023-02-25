Olive Nakatudde
Opposition Calls for Sacking of Ministers Over Iron Sheet Scandal

25 Feb 2023, 09:10 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

In short
Details from the Office of the Prime Minister indicate that during the financial year 2021/2022, the department of Karamoja Affairs obtained a supplementary budget to support the Peace and Disarmament exercise in the sub-region and part of the budget were spent to procure iron sheets. A total of 95,658 iron sheets were procured out of which, 25,514 were released and 71,144 remained in the store.

 

