In short
Speaking at the launch, Mugabe said the alliance seeks to strengthen grassroots mobilization, building strong manifestos for the candidates as well as identifying potential leaders who will work for the development of their electorate.
Opposition Candidates Form Coalition Ahead of 2021 General Elections Top story6 Oct 2020, 21:05 Comments 140 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Northern 2021 Elections Breaking news
In short
Mentioned: Palema Crown Hotel
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.