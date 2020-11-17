Opposition Candidates in Gulu to Seek Legal Redress over Defaced Posters

In short
Posters and banners belonging to contestants such as Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi of FDC, Robert Mugabi of Alliance for National Transformation - ANT and Lyandro Komakech of Democratic Party – DP, Caesar Rubangakene of National Unity Platform – NUP were defaced and confiscated.
Opposition Candidates in Gulu to Seek Legal Redress over Defaced Posters17 Nov 2020, 16:29 Comments 121 Views Politics Crime 2021 Elections Report
Some of the youth who were pinning President Museveni’s posters in Gulu City - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Auma Norah Lane in Gulu City East Division Leader of Opposition in Parliament opposition politicians
Mentioned: Gulu Central Police Station - CPS. Gulu City West Division National Resistance Movement - NRM
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.