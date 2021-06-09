Olive Nakatudde
Opposition Cannot Defeat NRM by Force – Museveni Top story

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

“And the NRM is very strict on that. Even when mistakes occur, we follow them up. Like for instance during these elections which Bishop Ssemogerere talked about, there were mistakes. The Opposition made mistakes by being violent, by intimidating, attacking people because they are putting on yellow,” said Museveni.

 

