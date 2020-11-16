In short
Jacob Oulanyah, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament most of opposition politicians are feeding the people in Acholi with false propaganda, hate and negativity.
Opposition Don't have Developmental Agenda for Acholi Region - NRM Leaders16 Nov 2020, 23:59 Comments 218 Views Gulu, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Opposition don't have any developmental agenda for Acholi-NRM Leaders Sectarian politics
Mentioned: Developmental Agenda Jacob Oulanyah Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Eng. Hillary Onek Opposition politicians President Yoweri Museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.