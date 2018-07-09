Opposition Fails to Field Candidates for Village Polls in Karamoja

In short
Joyce Achan Aleper, the District Returning Officer says a number of villages had unopposed candidates from the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party while several others had NRM-leaning independent candidates as their main challengers.
Opposition Fails to Field Candidates for Village Polls in Karamoja9 Jul 2018, 14:23 Comments 160 Views Moroto, Uganda Politics Updates
Locals at Natum-kasikou village during LC1 campaigns. Login to license this image from 1$.
