Opposition Groups Challenge New EC Roadmap

In short
The Commission released a new roadmap on Tuesday banning all political rallies and all physical interactions between candidates and supporters in the run up to the 2021 elections. Instead, the commission advised all contenders for political offices, to utilise digital platforms as a medium of interaction during the campaign period.
Opposition Groups Challenge New EC Roadmap17 Jun 2020, 08:03 Comments 335 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
