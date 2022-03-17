Opposition in Parliament, NUP Boss Petition US Department Secretary on Human Rights

In short
Lisa Petersen, the US Ambassador to Uganda, Natalie E. Brown and other officials on Thursday held a private meeting at Parliament with the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga and the National Unity Platform (NUP) Party president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.
Opposition in Parliament, NUP Boss Petition US Department Secretary on Human Rights17 Mar 2022, 16:07 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Report
The United States –US Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour Lisa Petersen, US Ambassador Natalie Brown with LOP Mathias Mpuuga and NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.