Opposition in Parliament Unveils Legislative Agenda

In short
Under the legislative agenda the Opposition in Parliament highlighted areas they are going to concentrate on to present alternative policies and Bills. These include electoral reforms, public order management, curbing of wasteful expenditure, improvement of service delivery and performance of Opposition Members.
Opposition in Parliament Unveils Legislative Agenda27 Aug 2021, 20:55 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: Opposition Legislative Agenda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.