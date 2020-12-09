Opposition Leaders in Kabale Storm Police Station Demanding Release of NUP Supporter

In short
Katebire was arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly accusing Brian Amperire, the Kabale District Police Commander and Darius Nandiinda, Kabale Resident District Commissioner of confiscating posters of NUP presidential aspirant, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi
Opposition Leaders in Kabale Storm Police Station Demanding Release of NUP Supporter9 Dec 2020, 17:52 Comments 211 Views Politics Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.