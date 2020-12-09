Samuel Amanya
17:52

Opposition Leaders in Kabale Storm Police Station Demanding Release of NUP Supporter

9 Dec 2020, 17:52 Comments 211 Views Politics Updates
Oppostion leaders meeting Kabale DPC,Brian Ampeire (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Oppostion leaders meeting Kabale DPC,Brian Ampeire (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Katebire was arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly accusing Brian Amperire, the Kabale District Police Commander and Darius Nandiinda, Kabale Resident District Commissioner of confiscating posters of NUP presidential aspirant, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.