Flanked by other opposition leaders from constituencies around Kampala, Dr Besigye re-launched the campaign today in Lusanja village, Kasangati Town Council, where hundreds of residents were evicted from a 9.6 acre piece of land by city businessman Medard Kiconco.
Opposition Leaders Relaunch Campaign Against Land Evictions
Opposition leaders have relaunched campaign against land grabbing Login to license this image from 1$.
