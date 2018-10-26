Christopher Kisekka
Opposition Leaders Relaunch Campaign Against Land Evictions

26 Oct 2018
Flanked by other opposition leaders from constituencies around Kampala, Dr Besigye re-launched the campaign today in Lusanja village, Kasangati Town Council, where hundreds of residents were evicted from a 9.6 acre piece of land by city businessman Medard Kiconco.

 

