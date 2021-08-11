Olive Nakatudde
20:18

Opposition Moots Amendments to Media Laws

11 Aug 2021, 20:17 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo- Mukungwe MP speaks to journalists after swearin in. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
According to the Leader of the Opposition of Parliament Mathias Mpuuga, the Shadow Cabinet has kick-started a process of developing amendments to the Act and other media laws, which he says are draconian.

 

