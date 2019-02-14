Peter Labeja
Opposition MPs Blocked from Visiting Displaced Apaa Residents

14 Feb 2019, 19:09 Comments 96 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Northern Security Breaking news
The Opposition Members of Parliament under the Leadership of Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ochan at the Road Block

In short
On Thursday, Members of Parliament who were traveling to visit the displaced residents led by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ochan and Opposition Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda were stopped by armed police officers.

 

