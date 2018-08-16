In short
The Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol Ochan threatened to mobilize the masses from the constituencies of the jailed MPs to demonstrate, should Government fail to provide a satisfactory account on the fate of the MPs immediately and release them unconditionally.
Opposition MPs Demand IGP's Statement on Jailed Legislators16 Aug 2018, 18:47 Comments 162 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: account statement law court ugandan people president politician parliament police station press conference
Mentioned: kyagulanyi government arua betty aol ochan gulu yasin kawuma francis zzake
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.