Opposition MPs Endorse Asuman Basalirwa for Speaker

Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga with the two opposition candidates, Asuman Basalirwa and Moses Okot Bitek. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short

Basalirwa got 49 votes against Erute South MP, Odur Jonathan’s 20 votes. Bitek was unanimously fronted by the Opposition MPs after Kampala Woman MP, Shamim Malende stepped down.