Opposition MPs Endorse Asuman Basalirwa for Speaker

In short
Basalirwa got 49 votes against Erute South MP, Odur Jonathan’s 20 votes. Bitek was unanimously fronted by the Opposition MPs after Kampala Woman MP, Shamim Malende stepped down.
Opposition MPs Endorse Asuman Basalirwa for Speaker24 Mar 2022, 18:38 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga with the two opposition candidates, Asuman Basalirwa and Moses Okot Bitek. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
In short
Tagged with: Opposition in Parliament Speaker Race
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.