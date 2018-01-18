In short
Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, the lawyer for the petitioner says the petition is challenging the process which culminated into the passing of the bill and the Act itself. He says the petitioners are demanding the constitutional court to declare the obnoxious legislation null and void.
Opposition MPs File Age Limit Petition in Constitutional Court
Opposition MPs filing the petition in constitutional court
