Opposition MPs Reject Armored Vehicles, Guards

In short
Their reaction follows a presidential directive to the finance ministry to procure vehicles which will be used to guarantee the safety of legislators in the wake of wanton killings that have shaken the country over the last two years.
Opposition MPs Reject Armored Vehicles, Guards13 Jul 2018, 15:41 Comments 257 Views Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: opposition mps reject security museveni wants armored guards for mps sharp shooters insecurity in uganda parliament and security
Mentioned: parliament of uganda government of uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.