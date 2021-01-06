In short
In December, at least 500 NUP supporters in Gulu and Nwoya District including their leaders allegedly crossed to NRM. This week, the NRM party officials again announced the defection of 400 supporters from the opposition FDC to NRM from across Gulu East and West Divisions. Also, 780 NUP coordinators reportedly abandoned their party in Agago District.
Opposition Parties Accuse NRM of Stage-Managing Defections in Acholi
Some youth hired to pin posters for Presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni in Gulu recently - Photo by Dominic Ochola
