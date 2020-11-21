Bukenya Fred
Opposition Parties Cautioned Against Alliances Based on Convenience

United-Forces-of-Change-Bobi-Wine-and-Kizza-Besigye-alliance

The Center for Advanced Strategic Leadership (CASTLE) has observed that Inter party cooperation is usually based on convenience and not on principles. This has been identified as one of the key weaknesses of multi parties in Uganda.

 

