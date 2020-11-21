Opposition Parties Cautioned Against Alliances Based on Convenience

In short
The Center for Advanced Strategic Leadership (CASTLE) has observed that Inter party cooperation is usually based on convenience and not on principles. This has been identified as one of the key weaknesses of multi parties in Uganda.
Opposition Parties Cautioned Against Alliances Based on Convenience21 Nov 2020, 17:30 Comments 230 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: Democratic Alliance
Mentioned: Centre for Advanced Startegic Leadership
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.