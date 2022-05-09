Opposition Resolves to Present Private Bill on National Health Insurance

In short
Uganda's population is ranked highest for out of pocket costs for health in the East and Southern African region. Records show that Ugandans spend 41 per cent of household incomes on health care which lies within the catastrophic expenditure zone for above the 15 per cent recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Opposition Resolves to Present Private Bill on National Health Insurance9 May 2022, 15:49 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga Opposition in Parliament national health insurance bill
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.