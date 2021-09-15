Olive Nakatudde
19:43

Opposition Still Focused on Regime Change – Mpuuga

15 Sep 2021, 19:43 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
Mpuuga was appointed into the office by the President of the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu after his party emerged as the main opposition group, having won more parliamentary seats than all other opposition groups in the January polls.

 

Tagged with: Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.