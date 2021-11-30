In short
Among the interventions proposed by the Opposition is the formation of a joint East African Community Taskforce to develop a common approach towards handling of the Omicron variant.
Opposition Tasks Gov't on New Covid Variant Response
30 Nov 2021
Tagged with: Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga Omicron variant Shadow Minister of Health, Timothy Batuwa Lusala
