Muntu noted that Museveni's government is characterized by high levels of corruption, dictatorship, brutal arrests, murders, kidnaps, poor judicial system and unemployment. He said several Ugandans are frustrated with Museveni’s government, which has continued giving them lip services.
Opposition Tells Banyoro to Denounce Museveni
Mentioned: Robert Kyagulanyi Tophace Kaahwa Byagira Harriet Businge Asinansi Nyakato Democratic Party Jose Chameleon Joseph Mayanja Kyadondo East Member of parliament Transformation-ANT Party Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance National Resistance Movement
