Opposition Warns on Escalating Debt, Wants More Funding in Agriculture, Tourism

In short
In the current 2020/2021 budget, the Works and Transport docket took the lion’s share with an allocation of 5.84 trillion Shillings, followed by Security with an allocation of 4.5 trillion Shillings. Agriculture and Tourism are among the least funded sectors.
Opposition Warns on Escalating Debt, Wants More Funding in Agriculture, Tourism4 Mar 2021, 17:30 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
