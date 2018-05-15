In short
A person with Moorens ulcer can have his cornea replaced through a Cornea transplant, which costs about Shillings 8 million.
Eye Experts Warn Against Mooren's Ulcer
Dr. Christine Nabatanzi, Head of Eye Department Mengo Hospital and Dr. Mutyabule Tibatemwa, an eye specialist at Makerere University Hospital Login to license this image from 1$.
