In short
The firm conducted 2D seismic surveys from April 15 to May 18, 2019. The survey involved the acquisition of 326 line kilometres of offshore (on Lake Albert) 2D seismic data over the Ngassa Contract Areas.
Oranto Completes Seismic Data Acquisition in Ngassa Block
27 May 2019
In short
Tagged with: Ngassa block Oranto petroleum Limited oil and gas uganda
