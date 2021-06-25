In short
Nabbanja's interaction with vendors was filled with laughter as she made requests and then amended them to orders upon 'remembering' that she is now a Prime Minister. She made jokes, praised President Museveni and his government, and assured Ugandans that they will feel her leadership.
Orders and Laughter Mark Nabbanja's First Public Appearance as Prime Minister25 Jun 2021, 17:50 Comments 271 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja issues a mosquito net to one of the market vendors at Kalerwe. Photo by Christopher Kisekka
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.