Olive Nakatudde
15:50

Organization Wants Parliament to Criminalize Settlement on Floating Islands

26 Oct 2021, 15:50 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Fishermen at Lake Kyoga. Such boats below 28 feet are not licensed to operate on the Lake

Fishermen at Lake Kyoga. Such boats below 28 feet are not licensed to operate on the Lake

In short
In their proposals regarding the Bill, retired Lt. Sam Kigula, the Chairperson of Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organization told MPs that people who settle on floating Islands pollute the lake. He said that there is a need for a law to stop these settlements.

 

Tagged with: Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2021 Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organization

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.