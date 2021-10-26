In short
In their proposals regarding the Bill, retired Lt. Sam Kigula, the Chairperson of Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organization told MPs that people who settle on floating Islands pollute the lake. He said that there is a need for a law to stop these settlements.
Organization Wants Parliament to Criminalize Settlement on Floating Islands
26 Oct 2021
In short
