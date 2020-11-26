In short
Orion Transformers and Electrics Limited specializes in the supply, repair and export of industrial automation equipment. It is one of the companies contracted by Umeme to repair its transformers.
Orion Investigated for Vandalizing Umeme Transformers Top story26 Nov 2020, 16:31 Comments 214 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Business and finance Crime Editorial
The Orion Transformers and Electrics Manager Liu Hanlin and Umeme officials inspecting the warehouse.
