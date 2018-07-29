Orom Sub County Residents Probed for Conniving with Cattle Rustlers

In short
William Komakech, the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, says that there is information linking some residents to cases of cattle thefts in the sub county. He explains that the residents lead the attackers to the kraals to steal cattle.
Orom Sub County Residents Probed for Conniving with Cattle Rustlers29 Jul 2018, 12:59 Comments 176 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Security Report
UDPF Commanders showing William Komakech, the Kitgum RDC an AK47 assault rifle recovered from one of the cattle rustlers killed in Orom
