Samuel Amanya
11:35

Orthodox Archbishop Referred to Kampala Top story

25 Mar 2020, 11:20 Comments 253 Views Health Updates
Archbishop Innocentious Byakatonda speaking to Elly Maate before referral (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, says Byakatonda was transferred on the recommendation from the Health Ministry following a request by Metropolitan Yonah Lwanga, the Orthodox Archbishop of Uganda.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19

