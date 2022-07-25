Oscar Chelimo Wins Uganda’s Third Medal at World Championships

In short
While all eyes were glued on Joshua Cheptegei who was pushing for a second world title, after winning the 10000-metre race last week, 20-year-old Chelimo presented another alternative for Uganda with a masterclass finish on Monday morning overtaking Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed in the last 20 meters of the race.
Oscar Chelimo Wins Uganda’s Third Medal at World Championships25 Jul 2022, 07:16 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Chelimo wins bronze at world championships
