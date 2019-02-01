Otafiire Reiterates Call to Scrap Pre-Entry Exams at LDC

In short
Otafiire says that the exams, set and marked by the Law council, are continuously blocking students from joining the bar course and cannot, therefore, practice law despite the shortage of jurists in the country. He explains that the judiciary is battling a perennial shortage of human resource which calls for an urgent solution.
Otafiire Reiterates Call to Scrap Pre-Entry Exams at LDC1 Feb 2019, 19:16 Comments 98 Views Court Report
Judicial Officers and Government Leaders at High Court Criminal Division on 2019 New Law Year Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.