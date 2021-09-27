Otuke District to Enroll Teenage Pregnant Girls Back at School

In short
Susan Abeja, the Otuke District Woman MP believes that the girls should be given a chance to continue studying even after giving birth. She says as leaders, they will make sure that the girls receive the necessary support they require at school.
Otuke District to Enroll Teenage Pregnant Girls Back at School27 Sep 2021, 07:18 Comments 128 Views Otuke, Uganda Education Human rights Northern Updates
