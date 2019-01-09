Olive Nakatudde
Oulanyah Asks Committees to Expedite Budget Process

9 Jan 2019 Kampala, Uganda
The framework paper, containing budget proposals for the next financial year was presented to parliament by the Minister of State for planning David Bahati last week. It indicates a proposed increment in the national budget of 4.9 percent from this financial years budget of 32.7 trillion Shillings to 34.3 trillion shillings.

 

