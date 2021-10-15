Oulanyah Asks MPs to Develop Children’s Legislative Agenda

In short
Oulanyah accused the members of failing to come up with a legislative agenda for children after a speech delivered by the Forum Chairperson, Margaret Makokha, the Namayingo Woman MP made no mention of it.
Oulanyah Asks MPs to Develop Children’s Legislative Agenda15 Oct 2021, 17:59 Comments 136 Views Munyonyo, Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah with Dr. Mohamed Munir Safieldin, the UNICEF representative and Margaret Makokha, the Namayingo Woman MP.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.